London police say a second suspect sought in connect with a New Year's Day theft at an east end LCBO outlet has been located.

Early Jan. 1, suspects drove a vehicle into the LCBO at Dundas Street and Clarke Road, causing damage to the building estimated to be about $100,000.

Shortely thereafter, police released photos from surveillance video, and asked for public help to identify the suspects involved.

On Jan. 11, an 18-year-old London man was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of breach of recognizance.

At the same time a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Phoenix Hunter Lorne Fisher, of no fixed address, on charges of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say Fisher was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in court immediately.