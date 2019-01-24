

CTV London





London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with a violent incident on Cleveland Avenue that left two people in hospital.

The 22-year-old London man was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Another London man, also 22, was arrested on the day of the incident and faces robbery, aggravated assault and numerous weapons charges.

Police responded to 495 Cleveland Avenue in the early morning of Jan. 19 after a 911 caller reported one person was shot and another was stabbed.

According to police, they received information that two men were approached by the two male suspects, one of whom brandished a firearm and knife before shooting one man and stabbing the other.

Officials say one victim has since been released from hospital, while the other remains under medical supervision.