Second person charged following theft of Pride flags

Oxford County OPP have charged a second person after reports of theft and mischief on Stover Street in Norwich Township.

Between May 20 and May 24, police say several pride flags were stolen and vandalized.

A 47-year-old man from Tillsonburg has been charged with theft under $5,000.

OPP previously charged a 16-year-old for his alleged involvement in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.