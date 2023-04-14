Second person arrested in Commissioners Road cannabis extraction lab investigation
A previously wanted person by London, Ont. police in connection to their investigation into a cannabis extraction lab has been found.
Officers were first called to Commissioners Road near Ridout Street on April 4 for an investigation where they found $8.3-million worth of drugs, weapons and ammunition.
Police laid a slew of drug-related charges against two individuals from London.
Donovan Wendt, 30, and Felice R. Ferri, 46, were each charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, possession for the purpose of selling and alter cannabis with organic solvent.
Wendt was also charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate, two counts of possess a firearm while prohibited, two counts of possess loaded regulated firearm, three counts of careless storage of a firearm or ammunition and possess ammunition while prohibited.
On April 11, police reported that Wendt was in custody, but Ferri had not been located.
An update provided by police Friday noted Ferri had been found and arrested.
Anyone with in formation regarding this case is asked to contact London police.
London police and other emergency services dismantled a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road on April 4, 2023. (Source: London police)
