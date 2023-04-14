Second person arrested in Commissioners Road cannabis extraction lab investigation

Police work to dismantle a cannabis extraction lab at a home on Commissioners Road east in London on April 6, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Police work to dismantle a cannabis extraction lab at a home on Commissioners Road east in London on April 6, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Official coronation chinaware unveiled

The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver