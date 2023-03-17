Second officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital

London police are on scene of a "weapons investigation" at 621 Kipps Lane in London, Ont. on March 11, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) London police are on scene of a "weapons investigation" at 621 Kipps Lane in London, Ont. on March 11, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver