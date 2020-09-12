LONDON, ONT. -- London police have confirmed to CTV News that a noose has been discovered tied to a tree in Meadowlilly Woods.

Officers were notified of the incident by a member of the public and removed it from the east London trail shortly afterward.

Police say an investigation has been launched and are asking members of the public with any information to contact them.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident.

Earlier this week, a noose was discovered in the west end of the city in a tree in Warbler Woods.

Police have deemed that as a hate crime.

The London Police Service came under fire for not taking the first noose seriously, prompting Chief Steve Williams to issue a public apology for the delayed response to the discovery.