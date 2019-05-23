

CTV London





OPP say a 40-year-old Sarnia man wanted in connection with two armed robberies has been arrested by Sarnia police.

He is facing two counts of robbery with a weapon in connection with robberies at convenience stores in Petrolia and Sarnia last week.

Police had asked the public for help to locate the man and warned that he was armed and dangerous.

He is being held pending a court appearance in Sarnia on Friday.

A 46-year-old Sarnia man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the same incidents and charged with two counts each of robbery with a weapon, using a disguise with intent and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.