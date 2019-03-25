

CTV London





London police are asking for information from the public after a goose was found shot by an arrow for the second time this year.

Officers found the Canada goose around 11:20 a.m. Sunday along a Gibbons Park biking path near Grosvenor Street.

The goose was taken to the London Animal Care Centre for treatment and then transferred to the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

This is the second goose found shot with an arrow in 2019.

On Jan. 17 officers were called to Springbank Park for an African goose that had an arrow through it.

The arrow was removed and the bird was taken in by Salthaven to recover.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information in relation either incident is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.