Second fire in 10 months strikes Kincardine motel

For the second time since May 2021, the Sutton Park Inn in Kincardine has been damaged by fire.

This time, the rooms that survived last May’s fire were destroyed in a blaze that started around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Six tenants were displaced and lost their belongings in the blaze that officials believe was sparked by a heater.

Damage is estimated between $1 million and $2 million.

On May 26, 2021, the main part of the Sutton Park Inn went up in flames, destroying over 40 rooms.

Damage from that fire, which fire officials deemed as electrical in nature, was pegged at $2 million.