LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is opening a second COVID-19 assessment centre Thursday morning.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre located at 656 Elizabeth St.

The city's first assessment centre opened on Monday at Oakridge Arena and has seen over 800 patients.

Since then lineups to access the centre have grown exponentially longer by the day.

Tests for the virus will not be performed at either location, instead the centres are used to assess possible symptoms and keep people out of emergency rooms and doctor's offices.

The health unit recommends anyone concerned first consider a self-assessment, under guidelines provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

People can also contact Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000.