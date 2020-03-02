LONDON, ONT -- Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in west London, on the same morning where another pedestrian was struck and killed overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Commissioners Road West and Andover Drive around 9:15 a.m. for reports of a woman struck by a vehicle.

Injuries are said to be minor, and the woman was assessed on scene.

This is the second collision involving a pedestrian in London this morning.

Around 2:20 a.m. a man was struck by a vehicle on Wharncliffe Road near Wonderland Road.

The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.