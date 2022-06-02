Second arrest made in targeted death of Sarnia, Ont. man

Andrew Chute, 45, of Sarnia is identified as the victim in a homicide investigation in Enniskillen Township. (Source: Heather Chute Grant) Andrew Chute, 45, of Sarnia is identified as the victim in a homicide investigation in Enniskillen Township. (Source: Heather Chute Grant)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver