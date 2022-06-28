Second annual Healing Walk happening July 1

Organizers of the Turtle Island Healing Walk have announced the second annual walk in Victoria Park on July 1.

The event came to fruition last summer after multiple Indigenous communities across Canada were uncovering the unmarked graves of children who died while attending residential schools.

“We may not know their names but together we lift them up. On July 1st, we walk for them,” organizers of the Turtle Island Healing Walk wrote in a Facebook post.

The event starts in Victoria Park at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:15 a.m.

Participants are being asked to wear orange to the event to honour the children lost to the residential school system.