

Scott Miller, CTV London





Stratford police say seatbelts helped limit the seriousness of injuries in a rollover crash in Stratford Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Downie and Simcoe streets and one of the vehicles ended up it’s roof.

The driver had to be removed from the vehicle by fire crews.

Injuries were minor for both drivers.

One of the drivers has been charged with making an unsafe right turn.

Police credit seatbelts as the main reason injuries weren’t more serious.