Seatbelts limit injuries in Stratford rollover crash
A Stratford Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 12:24PM EDT
Stratford police say seatbelts helped limit the seriousness of injuries in a rollover crash in Stratford Thursday morning.
Around 7 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Downie and Simcoe streets and one of the vehicles ended up it’s roof.
The driver had to be removed from the vehicle by fire crews.
Injuries were minor for both drivers.
One of the drivers has been charged with making an unsafe right turn.
Police credit seatbelts as the main reason injuries weren’t more serious.