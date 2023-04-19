Seasonal temperatures return with a warm up on Thursday

Seasonal temperatures make a return to the forecast for the London region on Wednesday.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, the sun makes an appearance today with a warm front moving into the region Wednesday evening.

“As the warm front slowly starts to roll in we could see some evening precipitation, forecast model indicating after 7 p.m. for the London area — Lambton County, Sarnia area you could see some showers a bit earlier.”

Warmer temperatures and rain are expected to continue into Thursday and parts of the weekend as well.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 11. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday Night: Increasing cloudiness. 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming east 30 km/h after midnight. Low plus 5.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing late in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 13.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

— With files from CTV News London's Julie Atchison