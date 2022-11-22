Seasonal temperatures return to London region

Seasonal temperatures return to the London region as we move thorough the week.

Average high for the region is 5.4 C with Environment Canada predicting just that or warmer for the next few days.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 6. Wind chill -10 C this morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low -6 C. Wind chill -10 C overnight.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. High 7 C. Wind chill -10 C in the morning.

Thursday: Sunny. High 8 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 4 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.