

The Canadian Press





Organizers are hoping hundreds of volunteers show up again today to search for the body of a missing three-year-old boy.

Kaden Young was swept away by the flooded Grand River near Orangeville in February, and searchers have been scouring the area every day for six weeks.

Hundreds turned up on Good Friday, and Richard Croft is hoping for another robust turnout for Easter Sunday.

Croft, a local tow-truck driver who's been co-ordinating the search, says the increased numbers help -- especially as transitioning weather makes things more difficult.

He says beyond the physically demanding work, the search is exacting an emotional toll as well.

Meantime, provincial police say their own search efforts are dependent on weather -- and more resources will be made available as conditions improve.