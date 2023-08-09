Search of Lake Erie concludes, no individuals located: Norfolk OPP

OPP have concluded a day-long search for two individuals believed to have been operating an inflatable unicorn floatie on Lake Erie off the coast of Long Point, Ont.

As previously reported, at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday members of the OPP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton (JRCC) responded to a report of two individuals operating an inflatable unicorn floatie on Lake Erie in the area of Erie Boulevard and Beach Avenue in Long point.

At approximately 1:23 p.m., the JRCC located a white unicorn floatie located nearly 2.5 kilometres south of the Long Point Provincial Park wildlife area.

An extensive search of Lake Erie was concluded on Wednesday, with no missing persons being found.

OPP add that at this time, no individuals have been reported as missing or outstanding.

Norfolk County OPP continue to investigate and are requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.