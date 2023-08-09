Search of Lake Erie concludes, no individuals located: Norfolk OPP

Crest on Ontario Provincial Police officer's uniform. (File Photo) Crest on Ontario Provincial Police officer's uniform. (File Photo)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver