Search for unmarked graves to begin at former Mount Elgin Residential School
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
Beginning this fall, COTTFN will begin a 'three-stage investigation' at the site of MEIRS which opened in 1850 and closed in 1946.
The plans for the investigation were announced during a video posted for the annual Orange Shirt Day event on their website.
"This investigation really is looking at the students that are associated with the residential school here at Chippewa," says Kelly Riley, director of treaty, lands and environment for COTTFN.
The first step is research, followed by 'ground truth' and the third step would only occur if we if remains are discovered according to Riley.
Kelly Riley, director of treaty, lands and environment for the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation on Sept. 30, 2021.
"We'll be doing some drone work, getting some aerial footage of potential locations around the residential school," says Riley.
"We'll be doing some field walks, just looking at areas in which we believe there may be burial."
Riley says COTTFN will be working with professional partners, and will have access to modern technology like ground-penetrating radar to try to determine if there is remains on the grounds.
"There were a total of 21 Different First Nations which had children attend this residential school, including Chippewa of the Thames," says Riley.
"So we are reaching out to the 21 First Nations in and around Southwestern Ontario that had students attend the school."
The announcement came on the National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada. The new statutory holiday honours the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.
"At it's peak Mount Elgin housed 160 students at a time, and was a heartbreaking destination for many Indigenous children who were forced to attend from all across the nation," says Jacqueline French, chief of COTTFN.
"Thankfully, this institution which called itself a school is now closed".
French says healing for the community can only occur once the issue of unmarked burial sites can be put to rest.
Riley estimates it could be up to five years before closure on this issue can be attained.
"I think it's premature to talk about burial sites or unmarked burial sites at Chippewa of the Thames," says Riley.
"It may be premature, but it's prudent to plan for it."
London Top Stories
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
In their words: Leaders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, prominent voices from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities shared their thoughts on what the day means to them and what they hope it means to Canadians.
Growing number of Canadians aware of mistreatment of Indigenous people, blame government: survey
A new survey suggests that there is growing awareness of Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous people, and an increasing number of Canadians say the onus is on the federal government to achieve economic and social equality for Indigenous communities.
These 7 symptoms best predict a novel coronavirus infection, epidemiologists say
A team of epidemiologists in the U.K. has determined that a set of seven symptoms, when expressed together, best predict SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, including loss of smell and taste, fever, cough, chills, appetite loss and muscle aches.
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
Families of Canadian ISIS detainees in Syria take feds to court over inaction on repatriation
Families of Canadians detained in Syria over links to ISIS have filed a case in federal court against the Canadian government over perceived inaction on getting them home.
Bacon prices reach all-time high in Canada
As grocery prices continue to rise, the price of bacon in Canada reached an all-time high last month, according to data from Statistics Canada.
Injectable electrically conductive patch could help restore cardiac function after heart failure, study suggests
A minimally invasive and electrically conductive cardiac patch made out of carbon nanotubes, elastin, gelatin, and cardiac cells could one day be a promising solution for patients with heart failure, a new Canadian-led study suggests.
U.S. Olympic gold medallist pleads guilty in Capitol riot and will help prosecutors in future cases
U.S. Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of obstructing the Electoral College proceedings on Jan. 6 -- and in a surprise move, plans to cooperate with the Justice Department and potentially testify against other alleged rioters.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Some ways non-Indigenous people can mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ontario
For the first time, Canada is observing a new statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada.
-
Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, one related death
Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed 15 more COVID-19 cases, as well as one more virus-related death.
Windsor
-
Search for unmarked graves to begin at former Mount Elgin Residential School
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Some ways non-Indigenous people can mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ontario
For the first time, Canada is observing a new statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada.
Barrie
-
OFSAA cancelled for Simcoe Muskoka Catholic students
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) announced it was cancelling OFSAA.
-
Vaccine certificate pushes more to roll up their sleeves across Simcoe County
One week into Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, pharmacies and family health teams in the region report a jump in demand for the jab.
-
What's open and closed in Barrie and area on Sept. 30
Here's what's open and closed on Thurs., Sept. 30, as the City of Barrie honours National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario church leader welcomes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
"I think it's about time and I'm glad it's happened," said Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Sault Ste. Marie Diocese, after a recent apology made by Canadian Catholic bishops and a pledge of $30-million towards residential school survivors.
-
Emotional support available on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
As Canada takes time to remember and reflect on the country's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation mental health support is available for those who are struggling emotionally.
-
Sagamok Youth Council hosts traffic slowdown on Highway 17
A large group is gathering on the side of the road at the intersection of Highways 17 and 6, east of Sudbury, in honour of the children that attended Indian Residential Schools across Canada and never made it home.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From Parliament Hill to elementary and secondary schools and university and college campuses, ceremonies and lesson plans were dedicated to honour the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school program.
-
Here's how you can mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto
-
Ontario marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For residential school survivor James Bird, the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation represented an incredible moment to work toward healing, but he wanted Canadians to remember why it was being marked.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
'I just wanted to go out:' A look at what is motivating some Ontarians to get vaccinated now
Several months after Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, about 20 per cent of eligible residents have yet to get fully immunized against the virus.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens may soon be playing to a packed house
At a Thursday press conference in Quebec City, officials announced that certain COVID measures for theatres, auditoriums and organized public gatherings would be relaxed.
-
A McGill student and professor realized they both speak Mi'kmaq; it changed everything
A McGill University PhD student wrote he had 'goosebumps' from meeting with his supervisor, speaking entirely in Mi'kmaq.
-
Quebec theatres to operate at full capacity
For the first time in almost two years, performance halls with assigned seats will be able to operate at full capacity in Quebec, starting October 8.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and new 99 cases on Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia's medically assisted dying program placed on hold as demand spikes
Nova Scotia's heath authority has placed a 30-day hold on referrals to its medical assistance in dying program because of an increase in demand and the ongoing strain on the health-care system caused by the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
'This is an awakening': stories of Truth and Reconciliation from across Canada
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
-
Quebec premier still refuses to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a holiday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has no intention of making Sept. 30 a holiday because 'we need more productivity.'
-
'It will stand as a marker moment': TRC Commissioner on Canada's progress towards 94 calls to action
Six years has passed since the Truth and Reconcilation Commission released its final report on the legacy of residential schools in Canada.
Calgary
-
No truth to the rumour: Alberta will not go into lockdown next week
The Alberta government has confirmed to CTV News that the province will remain open, dispelling rumours floating on social media saying otherwise.
-
Mothers-to-be limited to one support person during labour, Alberta Health Services says
Alberta Health Services says it's had to make a "difficult decision" regarding patients in its maternity units throughout the province because of the impact of COVID-19's fourth wave.
-
Suspect arrested following robbery at business in north Lethbridge
Lethbridge police say they've arrested a man in connection with a robbery that occurred at a business on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
UCP confirms leadership review of Alta. premier in spring 2022
The United Conservative Party confirms that when it meets for an early Annual General Meeting in April of next year, a leadership review for Premier Jason Kenney will take place.
-
No truth to the rumour: Alberta will not go into lockdown next week
The Alberta government has confirmed to CTV News that the province will remain open, dispelling rumours floating on social media saying otherwise.
-
Mothers-to-be limited to one support person during labour, Alberta Health Services says
Alberta Health Services says it's had to make a "difficult decision" regarding patients in its maternity units throughout the province because of the impact of COVID-19's fourth wave.
Vancouver Island
-
Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
3 men from Lower Mainland arrested for refusing to wear masks, threatening BC Ferries passengers
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.
-
Qualicum Bay pub sets up tiny picnic table for squirrel named Charlie
Despite the name of this historic roadhouse, there's no "Crown and Anchor" here. What you will find, instead, are guests who are cute and furry.