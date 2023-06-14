Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion

The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.

Timber’s owner, Marcy Hill, said his body was discovered on Ipperwash Beach on Monday.

Timber was an emotional support dog at a youth centre in Huntsville. He went missing during a trip to Hill’s son’s home in Grand Bend. Hundreds of people spent countless hours organizing search parties looking for the beloved golden retriever from Grand Bend, all the way up to Huntsville.

Hill said the ending is not the one she had hoped for, but she is so thankful for all the support and new friends she’s made during the past four months of searching for Timber.

She added that Timber will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and love he shared with so many people.