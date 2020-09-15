LONDON, ONT -- The search for a missing swimmer in Lake Huron at Saugeen First Nation is entering its third day Tuesday.

Police were initially contacted Sunday afternoon after a witness reported a man struggling in the waves in the area of Second Avenue South north of French Bay Road.

Provincial police along with local fire departments and the Coast Guard initiated a search but had to wait until Monday to continue.

Search and rescue efforts were renewed Monday but so far the swimmer has not been found.

Police have not released the identity of the missing swimmer.

The search is expected to resume Tuesday.