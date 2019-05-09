

CTV London





OPP are actively searching for a 30-year-old woman reported missing while camping at Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory.

Police say Paige Redman's boyfriend contacted police just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when she failed to return after leaving their campsite at Halfway Log Dump.

She was last seen around 7:30 p.m.

An initial search began Wednesday night by OPP and Parks Canada staff, and they have since been joined by Emergency Response Team members, a Canine Unit and the OPP helicopter.

Police are scouring a vast section of the Bruce Peninsula National Park as they search for the missing hiker.

Redman is described as 5'6" tall, 125 pounds, slim build, short hair with pink and purple colouring and blue/green eye colour.

She was last seen wearing spandex black tank top with green sleeves, black yoga pants and a canvas backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.