

Scott Miller, CTV London





In six short months, 60 people have signed up to become members of HASAR.

The Huron and Area Search and Rescue Team is a collection of off-duty police officers, firefighters and regular people who have volunteered to help search for missing people.

Seven members of HASAR are currently sandbagging in Ottawa.

The civilian search team is receiving special training to become certified 'searchers,' which will allow the organization to be called in by the OPP when needed.

The inspiration for HASAR came last year, during the search for Kaden Young in the Grand River.

Young went missing when his mother's minivan got stuck and they were swept into the water.

People turned up to help, but were turned away because there weren’t enough qualified personnel to help lead a proper search.

Many people just went out on their own, and ultimately trampled on potential evidence.

HASAR will help with searches in an area stretching from Kincardine to Port Franks, and east to Sebringville.

Before HASAR, the next closest certified search team was in London.