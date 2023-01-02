Search for elderly Sarnia, Ont. man enters fifth day

The search for an elderly man from Sarnia has entered its fifth day, with Sarnia police ramping up search efforts and asking the public to search their property and check security cameras for any sign of the missing 75-year-old.

According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, the search for Anthony “Tony” Robertson has entered its fifth day as of Monday.

Robertson went missing from his south end home on Dec. 29, and according to police, he is a “vulnerable person who needs to be located immediately.”

Residents in the City of Sarnia and its immediate surrounding area are asked to conduct a thorough search of their property to assist in locating Robertson. In addition, residents are also asked to check their home or business security cameras for any possible footage of Robertson passing through the area.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence throughout the city, which will include volunteers from other agencies who will aid in the search and most are wearing reflective clothing,” the release reads.

A description of Robertson is as follows:

75-years-old

5’8” to 5’9” in height, with a small build

Last seen wearing a blue plaid “lumberjack style” jacket with black jeans, black shoes and possibly a ball cap

Grey hair, a grey beard and brown eyes

Will likely respond to being addressed as “Tony”

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts to please contact the Sarnia Police Service at (519) 344-8861.