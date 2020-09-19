LONDON, ONT. -- The search continues Saturday for a missing boater in the Port Glasgow area of Lake Erie.

Elgin County OPP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Canadian Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary are involved in the search.

Police received information about an overdue boater Friday at approximately 11:15 am.

Employees from a marina in Port Glasgow reported that a 77-year-old Dutton man had departed in his 12- to 14-foot sailboat from Port Glasgow area on Thursday afternoon.

An employee told police that the man had not returned and that his vehicle and trailer were still in the parking lot.

Police do not believe the man had intended an overnight trip and had not contacted anyone since his departure. Local marinas were contacted and had not seen the vessel.

Elgin OPP marine unit along with a Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary vessel, aircraft from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and other resources conducted an extensive search Friday and around 7 p.m. located the vessel capsized.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is at the scene of the capsized boat Saturday to conduct a search in the area to try to locate the man.