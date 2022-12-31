Search continues for missing vulnerable man: Sarnia police

Sarnia police’s search for a missing elderly man has entered its third day.

Police say 75-year-old Anthony “Tony” Robertson went missing form his South End home on Thursday, Dec. 29.

He is considered a vulnerable person and “needs to be located immediately,” police said in a news release.

Sarnia residents, and those living in the immediate surrounding area are “strongly urged” to conduct a thorough check of their property to help find Robertson.

Police say they will have an increased presence throughout the city, including volunteers from other agencies who will help with the search.

Robertson is about 5’8” to 5’9” in height. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid “lumber style” jacket with black jeans and black shoes.

He has grey hair, a grey beard, and brown eyes.

Police say Robertson will likely respond to being addressed as “Tony.”

If you have possibly seen, have located him or have information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts contact Sarnia police immediately.