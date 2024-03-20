LONDON
London

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

    The search continues for Lijun, a fisherman feared swept away by an ice jam letting go on the Saugeen River near Denny’s Dam on Jan. 27, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) The search continues for Lijun, a fisherman feared swept away by an ice jam letting go on the Saugeen River near Denny’s Dam on Jan. 27, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    The Saugeen Shores Police Service says members haven’t given up searching for a fisherman, feared drowned.

    Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Two other fishermen were knocked into the water by the river surge that day, but were able to reach shore.

    It’s believed, Lijun was swept away by the river and possibly out into Lake Huron.

    Police continue to search the shores of Southampton and the Saugeen River, nearly two months since he went missing.

    Anyone who finds fishing equipment, boots or clothing, along the shores of Lake Huron or the Saugeen River upstream of Denny’s Dam, are asked to call police at 519-832-2500. 

    (Source: OPP)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the world's happiest countries in 2024

    The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News