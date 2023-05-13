Search continue for missing therapy dog

The search for a therapy dog, last seen near Grand Bend, Ont., continued Saturday.

Timber, a therapy dog from Huntsville, Ont., was last seen in late February at a home in Grand Bend.

It’s believed he could have ran away, or was stolen, fears his owner Marcy Hill.

Hill, along with supporters who have been reporting sightings of Timber since February, hope that cottagers along the Lake Huron shoreline will check their sheds and properties for any sign of the lovable Golden Retriever.

Hill says if you see Timber, or dog tracks, or anything you think might relate to his disappearance, you can call her directly at 1-705-380-6015.

A sign for a missing therapy dog named Timber near Exeter, Ont. as seen on May 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)