Seaforth Community Hospital emergency department to temporarily close overnight Sunday

According to a press release from the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), “due to sudden health human resource shortages,” the emergency department at the Seaforth Community Hospital will temporarily reduce its hours over the weekend.

The emergency department closure will begin on Sunday at 5 p.m. and will reopen on Monday at 7 a.m., at which time normal hours of operation (24 hours daily) will resume.

The HPHA reminds the public that despite the closure anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1, and paramedics will remain available to the community and will reroute to the nearest available emergency department as needed.

For non-urgent healthcare, people can call Health Connect Ontario at 8-1-1, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.

The closest 24-hour emergency departments to the Seaforth Community Hospital are: