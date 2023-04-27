Seaforth Community Hospital emergency department to close Thursday

Due to “sudden health human resource shortages,” the emergency department (ED) at the Seaforth Community Hospital will be experiencing a temporary reduction in service.

The ED will close at 9 p.m. Thursday, and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, returning to regular hours of operation.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available hospital.