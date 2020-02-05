LONDON, ONT -- Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the London region as a low pressure system has the potential to bring an array of wintry precipitation.

The weather agency is keeping an eye on a low from Texas that may produce anything from snow, ice pellets, or freezing rain.

The statement notes that the exact track of the low is not certain and is being closely monitored.

In London snow is expected to arrive Wednesday night and become mixed with ice pellets before clearing out Thursday evening.

Total snowfall could be anywhere from 5 cm to 10 cm.