

CTV London





Schools are closed in London and surrounding areas after school buses were cancelled due to freezing rain across southwestern Ontario.

The Thames Valley District School Board and the London Distirct Catholic School Board both announced that schools will be closed shortly after all buses were cancelled. Schools are also closed for the French Catholic School Board.

Western Univeristy and Fanshawe College are open today with normal class schedules.

School buses are cancelled for:

London

Middlesex

Elgin

Oxford

Windsor

Essex

Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent

There are cancellations in Huron-Perth as well; affected runs can be checked here.

Freezing rain could persist through the morning before changing to rain in the afternoon.