School outbreak declared: Supply teacher was in multiple classes

London, Ont. -

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the public school formerly known as Ryerson Public School.

The outbreak at the school is one of four active outbreaks in London and area schools.

There have been two cases identified within the school, however the potential exposure extends to several classrooms.

During a virtual media briefing Tuesday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said the person involved was a supply teacher who was going class to class to free up teachers to do their preparatory work.

"And so that person actually was in 14 different classes at Ryerson over that period...this was somebody who was double vaccinated, so it's a breakthrough case that the likelihood of spreading is lower, but that we've had a single case where we dont' think that there is a better explanation (for the transmission) anywhere else in the community, except exposure in one of these classes."

He added that although an outbreak has been declared, there hasn't really been a sign of significant spread in the school.

An outbreak is declared when there is evidence of transmission within the school community.

Those who may have been exposed and are unvaccinated have been told to isolate.

At this time the school remains open.

The other four active outbreaks are at London Christian High, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School and St. Kateri Catholic School.

Of the outbreaks, only Lord Elgin had to be closed, however it was slated to reopen Tuesday morning.

To date London and area schools under the MLHU have had 110 cases since the start of the school year.

- With files from CTV News London's Amanda Taccone