

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. -- With all of the recent snow, a St. Thomas school will have to use shovels after a snow blower was stolen from their property.

St. Thomas police say culprits broke into an out building at Elgin Court public school overnight Saturday.

Once inside, they were able to remove a snow blower.

Police are hoping the public will have some information that can help find those responsible.