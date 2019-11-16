Featured
School out snow blower following break-in
Snow blower file photo
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:14PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- With all of the recent snow, a St. Thomas school will have to use shovels after a snow blower was stolen from their property.
St. Thomas police say culprits broke into an out building at Elgin Court public school overnight Saturday.
Once inside, they were able to remove a snow blower.
Police are hoping the public will have some information that can help find those responsible.