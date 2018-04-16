

CTV London





School buses serving counties to the east of London are cancelled this morning as southern Ontario continues to deal with the after affects of the weekend storm.

Buses are cancelled in Oxford Country for day, but are running in London, Middlesex, and Elgin County.

Affected runs can be checked here.

Buses are also canclled in Huron-Perth with affected runs viewable here.

Hydro One is reporting dozens of outages in the region affected thousands of customers Monday morning.