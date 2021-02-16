LONDON, ONT. -- A winter storm that moved across southwestern Ontario has left a dumping of snow which has resulted in school buses being cancelled across the region.

School buses are cancelled for London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford counties.

That means a snow day for anyone who relies of school buses and any schools dependent on busing alone.

School board policies are to not fully close schools however, so students who can arrive safely by other means can still do so.

Buses are also cancelled for Zones 1-8 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, as well as Huron-Perth, and Windsor-Essex.

While the snowfall warning has been lifted by Environment Canada travel is still discouraged this morning as cleanup begins.

The OPP reported several vehicles in ditches along highway 401 between London and Chatham.