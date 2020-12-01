LONDON ONT -- Bus cancellations come as a special weather statement is in place for London-Middlesex with an excepted 15 – 25 cm of snow to come.

The London District Catholic School Board and the Thames Valley District school Board will remain open.

Avon Maitland District School Board will be closed for the day.

The multi-day snowfall event is expected to continue throughout the day into the overnight.

Additional snowfall amounts of five centimetres are possible Tuesday through Wednesday morning.