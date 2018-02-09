

CTV London





All school buses serving the public and catholic, and french school boards have been cancelled ahead of a weather system expected to bring significant snow.

Buses are cancelled for London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford County.

Buses are also cancelled in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

London and area is expected to get as much as 15 cm of snow Friday, while areas like Chatham-Kent and Elgin County are under snowfall warnings with as much as 20 cm expected.