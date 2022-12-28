School bus transporting adults struck by car fleeing scene of reported robbery: Police

Two people have been charged after a school bus full of adults was struck on Sunset road in Elgin County.

According to police, members of the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police and Middlesex OPP were called to an address on Keystone Place for a report of a robbery.

Through the investigation, police say around 5 a.m. on Dec. 27, two people went to the home to complete a purchase initiated online and two other people were assaulted.

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle and police say collided with a school bus.

Two people, a 17-year-old from Ancaster and a 16-year-old from Hamilton, were taken into custody at the scene and charged.

There were no serious injuries reported and the accused were held for bail.