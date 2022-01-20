School bus involved in three-vehicle crash

Students had to be moved to a different bus after the school bus they were on was rear-ended near Londesborough.

The collision happened Wednesday afternoon near Bandon Line in Huron County. Police say a tractor rear-ended a car, which in turn, rear-ended the school bus.

Police say there were no injuries to any students on board the bus and minor injuries to the occupants of the car.

The driver of the tractor is facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act, according to police.