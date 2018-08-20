

A joint message issued Monday by both the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board warns of possible disruptions to busing this September.

The boards have yet to reach a deal with Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services.

It provides busing for 50,000 area students on a daily basis.

Negotiations are continuing.

The boards are warning parents they may need to consider alternate arrangements such as carpooling or public transportation once the school year begins.

A news conference is schedule for Monday afternoon to update the media on the situation.