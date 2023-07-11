The scene of a drive shed that went up in flames north of Exeter continues to smolder Tuesday morning.

South Huron Fire Chief Jeremy Becker told CTV News on Tuesday that there is a fire watch in place in case there are hot spots that flare up again.

He said Bluewater fire held the scene overnight and members from South Huron will be going back to take over on Tuesday.

On Monday, it was calculated that over 1-million gallons of water had been trucked to the scene with tankers constantly going back and forth for nearly 24 hours, finally stopping around 9 p.m. on Monday.

At its peak, 75 firefighters from nine stations were on scene to battle the blaze that broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Damage is still estimated at $2.5-million and Becker said the cause will "likely" be listed as spontaneous combustion.