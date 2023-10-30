LONDON
London

    • Scan Away Hunger goes digital as need grows

    Tara Saunders of Mission Services London, displays a new electronic tap payment system. It will be added to several groceries stories as the Scan Away Hunger fundraising campaign begins. Oct. 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Tara Saunders of Mission Services London, displays a new electronic tap payment system. It will be added to several groceries stories as the Scan Away Hunger fundraising campaign begins. Oct. 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    An annual campaign to support Mission Services of London kicked off Monday morning.

    Scan Away Hunger raises funds to support multiple shelters.

    “The need is really great. We are constantly full in all the different facilities that we have,” shared Tara Saunders of Mission Services.

    To help, Londoners are being asked to donate $3.99 to their grocery bill.

    The amount represents the money needed to provide a nutritious meal to clients at the Men’s Mission, Rothholme Family Shelter and Quintin Warner House.

    With rising food costs, especially for fresh foods, Mission Services has had challenges preparing 200,000 meals for its clients each year.

    Saunders is hopeful a goal of $150,000 will alleviate some of the pressure. In 2022, $105,000 was raised.

    To help boost donations, Mission Services has added electronic tap payments at some locations.

    Those wishing to donate to the 29th year of Scan Away Hunger can visit Metro, Food Basics, Remark, and some Valu-Mart locations in London.

