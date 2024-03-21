Saunders Secondary School collects toys for families in need during Eid

Students at Saunders Secondary School are collecting toys for families during Eid.

This is the third year of Toys for Tots — Supporting the Muslim Resource Centre, which will distribute the toys.

Students said 75 toys have been collected so far, but they hope to beat last year’s collection of 300.

Donations can be dropped off at the school on Viscount Road or at Beachcomber Hot Tubs on Wharncliffe Road South.

“Eid is for after Ramadan,” Saunders Secondary Student Walaa Lotfee told CTV News. “It’s for the families who are unable to get toys for their families and their children, and it’s just to celebrate being together.”

The final day to donate is April 3.