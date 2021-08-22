Saugeen Shores Police asking for public's assistance in locating missing person
The Saugeen Shores Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
32-year-old Ashton Jack was last seen in Southampton Ont., on August 19th says Sergeant Andy Evans.
Description
• Indigenous Female
• 32-years-old
• 170cm
• Thin build
• Black hair
• Brown eyes
• Clothing: Black Under Armor hoodie, grey pants
If you can provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Ashton Jack, please call the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-9200 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)
