Saugeen Shores man dies after June crash

One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Elderslie Township in June.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 15, OPP responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles and livestock that were determined to be on the roadway at the time of the incident.

South Bruce OPP, Saugeen Shores Police Service and Bruce County Paramedic Services attended the scene.

One of the drivers was air lifted to a London-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sheldon McKee, 37, of Saugeen Shores, was pronounced deceased on Aug. 22.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.