WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Saugeen Ojibway Nation is nearing a land settlement with the Municipality of Saugeen Shores.

The First Nations band and the municipality, which share a border, are working to finalize an agreement settling Saugeen Shores’ involvement in a legal action dating back over 25 years.

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) is seeking the return of lands on the Bruce Peninsula still owned by Canada or Ontario, or lands not yet bought and paid for by a third party.

Six municipalities or counties are also named, North Bruce Peninsula, South Bruce Peninsula, Georgian Bluffs, Saugeen Shores, Bruce County and Grey County.

Grey County settled by transferring 275 acres of forest to SON earlier this year. Saugeen Shores is now nearing an “out of court” settlement as well.

“We look forward to continuing to move forward with our neighbours in the spirit of co-operation,” says Saugeen First Nation Chief Lester Anoquot.

Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau says, “The Town of Saugeen Shores is very pleased with the positive progress towards settling this long standing land claim. We look forward to our continued work with our friends and neighbours at SON on this settlement.”

A decision on SON’s entire land claim, and on whether Canada fulfilled it’s promise to SON in the 1800s to protect the Bruce Peninsula or not, is expected by month’s end.