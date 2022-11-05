Saturday weather boasts shorts and short sleeves on London, Ont. golf courses
The calendar might read early November, but that did not stop Londoners from hitting the golf green or bike trails and making the most of Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather.
“This is bonus weather for November and we're taking full advantage of it,” says golfer Jay Johnstone at Highland Golf and Country Club. “It's pretty packed out here because we never expected 20 to 21 degrees.”
The course was full in what could be the last warm weekend of the year.
“We've seen above normal temperatures for the whole week and not just a couple of degrees, we're averaging eight to 10 degrees above where we typically are this time of year,” says CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Saturday's high reached 22 C, and Atchison says the record temperature is 22.4 C, set back in 2015.
Hundreds of people took to the paths of Springbank Park on Nov. 5, 2022 in London, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
At Springbank Park, hundreds of Londoners were getting some exercise; with most saying, they probably would be here anyway enjoying the warmth — just not in shorts.
The bike trails at Boler Mountain usually close in October, but they extended the season another week.
“I love biking, so if I could keep on the bike and avoid biking inside for as long as possible, I'm going to do it,” says cyclist Greg Van Morsel.
After this weekend, the trails will close, and they will start to make the transition to the winter season, with plans to host a ski season job fair later this week.
“This is good weather for us to get ready and prep everything,” says Marty Thody, manager at Boler Mountain. “We know that winter is right around the corner and we're pretty positive we'll be open in the middle of December. We're doing everything we can to prepare for that, if not earlier.”
Temperatures are expected to remain in the teens for the next few days.
Cyclist Greg Van Morsel rides the trails at Boler Mountain on Nov. 5, 2022 in London, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“By Friday, we'll start to see temperatures back to where we should be for this time of year,” says Atchison.
She adds, “Forecast models are showing a cold push of air coming in and that will put us where we should be for this time of year, but it's not going to get bitterly cold. However, we will transition to more November-like temperatures. If you look at what's happening in western Canada, they're already into winter-like conditions so it is going to shift again and we are going to see the cool air return.”
While some golf courses in the area will remain open for weeks, Highland Golf and Country Club (HGCC) will close next weekend to winterize the course.
“We're here till next Sunday and then after Sunday, we pull the flags and we start to prep the golf course for winter,” says Rick Pero, head professional at HGCC.
As for the golfers, they will enjoy it while it lasts.
“Tomorrow is supposed to be nice,” says golfer Kelly Finch. “Next week is supposed to be nice, and you’ve got to take advantage of it because it could be rain or snow soon.”
