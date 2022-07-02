Saturday morning fire in north London deemed suspicious: London police

London police and London fire are investigating after fire broke out at a north London parking garage early Saturday morning.

According to a press release issued by the London Police Service (LPS) Saturday morning, emergency crews responded to a report of an active fire at an underground parking garage near Capulet Lane and Beaverbrook Avenue at 7:23 a.m.

The London Fire Department was quickly able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Three cars were seen in the garage visibly damaged from the fire, with one vehicle having caught fire before spreading to two other cars.

Police said the fire has since been deemed suspicious in nature, and the investigation was assigned to the LPS Street Crime Unit, with assistance of the London Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

There were no reported injuries.

According to a tweet from London fire, heavy smoke was seen from a distance and first responders received multiple 9-1-1 calls.

The extent of the damage and the estimated cost of damages is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale