LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police say a high school teacher has been charged after an alleged incident involving a student in an online class.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Branch launched an investigation regarding an incident that took place on Feb. 4 during an online class at Great Lakes Secondary School.

The following day, police charged a 60-year-old man with indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) is currently conducting an internal investigation regarding this incident.

In a letter to parents, the LKDSB says the teacher charged has not been in the school since the allegations were made and school staff and the board are fully cooperating with the police investigation.

It continued, "I wanted to inform you of this, as the LKDSB values open and transparent dialogue with its students, families and the community. The LKDSB takes all allegations seriously and will continue to cooperate with police on this matter. I feel it is important to note that LKDSB staff will ensure students receive the necessary supports in order to mitigate the impact on students' success and well-being."

The board says it is committed to a safe and caring learning environment and asks any families with questions to contact their principal.

The accused's first court appearance is scheduled for April 6 at the Sarnia Lambton Court House.

The allegations have not been proven in court.